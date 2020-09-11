Medicos of Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital threaten to boycott emergency duties

The old Quli Qutb Shah block of the hospital has been shut since July after rainwater entered the premises due to a sewage pipe blockage.

news Protest

The protesting junior doctors in Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital have issued an ultimatum to the administration, stating that they will boycott emergency duties from Saturday, if the old building is not reopened or a temporary facility for surgery is not set up. The old Quli Qutb Shah block of the hospital has been shut since July after rainwater entered the premises due to a sewage pipe blockage. The students have been complaining that following the closure of the old block, they are facing difficulty to perform surgeries due to the lack of facilities.

Nearly 150 post-graduation students from the general surgery and orthopaedic department of Osmania General Hospital have been protesting for the past three days by boycotting their elective duties.

According to the junior doctors, the general surgery and orthopaedic departments have been provided with just one operation theatre and post-operative ward, while scores of patients visit OGH, as it is a state-run hospital and the biggest one after Gandhi Hospital.

As Gandhi Hospital has been dedicated to treating COVID-19 cases, Osmania is registering a high number of patients, according to the doctors. Making up for the lack of facilities, the administration has allegedly made a roster system for general surgery and orthopaedic students.

“Because of this scheduling system, patients who had registered for their surgery in July are yet to be treated. Sharing beds in the post-operative ward is also extremely risky as it could lead to cross-contamination,” said Dr Vaibhav, one of the protesting doctors.

“For now, we have been boycotting our elective duties without causing any trouble to the patients. However, if the administration does not pay heed to our demands by Saturday, we will boycott the emergency services too,” he added.

The protesting doctors had warned about the protests at least a month in advance. They had even given representations to the Director of Medical Education and the hospital management. However, their appeals remained ignored.

“We are not asking for any incentive. It is becoming extremely difficult to handle patients without adequate resources. The administration should consider our plight, they either should make a temporary arrangement by opening a new facility for the Operation Theatre or reopen the vacant building,” Dr Vaibhav said.

Dr Nagender, Superintendent of OGH, told TNM, “We are trying to convince them. But they are determined in their demand to reopen the closed building. The old building is unsafe.”

The old building is in dilapidated condition. Earlier in 2015, the government had marked it ‘unsafe for use’ and ordered its demolition. However, following opposition from heritage enthusiasts, who are against the demolition of the century-old iconic building built by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the government withdrew its plan.