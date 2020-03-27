'Medical professionals in TN unsafe': DMK MP Senthil Kumar questions Health Minister

The Parliamentarian's remarks come after TNM's report on lack of adequate maks and other protective gear for medical professionals across the state.

news Coronavirus

Dharmapuri MP Dr. Senthil Kumar launched a fierce attack against the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, alleging that medical professions were unsafe in the state and were not getting appropriate protective gear to battle the COVID-19 crisis. He further challenged the Health Minister to arrest him if he was proven wrong after a thorough check of pharmacies at government hospitals.

The Parliamentarian's remarks come after TNM's report on lack of adequate maks and other protective gear for medical professionals across the state. While doctors directly working with isolated COVID-19 patients have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, others who could come in contact with the patients including nurses and doctors in the Out Patient departments are not equipped with safety gear. When doctors began to discuss this online, Health Minister Vijayabhaskar warned that those who spread 'rumours' on shortage will be arrested.

"Medical professionals are not safe," declared the MP. "I am making this allegation against the Health Minister. I have received several complaints (about lack of protective gear). He has said that we will be arrested if we spread rumours but I can prove this," he added.

When TNM asked him about the 'proof' he mentioned, the MP explains that he has spoken to several senior and experienced doctors across the state and specifically in Dharmapuri district. He had even gone on social media to invite doctors to talk to without publicly revealing their names.

The doctor turned politician pointed out that the situation was the same in all medical colleges.

"Earlier the complaints I received was about how house surgeons and senior doctors were not getting protective gear. But now we see that the doctors who directly handle patients are not getting appropriate protection. We are getting complaints that gear specific to COVID-19, as per international standards is not being given. I can prove this. We will look at the stock of this gear that government colleges have given out from their pharmacies in the last 10 days and what their supply is," he offered.

The MP further stated that if he was proven wrong, the Health Minister can have him arrested as warned.

"But first let me check the stock you currently possess," he says.