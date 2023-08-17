Medical negligence: Kerala infant given five vaccines instead of one

The incident took place on Thursday, August 16, when the infant was taken to the PHC in Palakkad to get the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis.

news News

A five-day-old newborn was allegedly administered five vaccines by a nurse at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pirayiri of Keralaâ€™s Palakkad district. The incident took place on Thursday, August 16, when the infant was taken to the PHC to get the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis.

According to reports, the child was born on August 12, and the doctors had asked the parents to bring the child back for the BCG vaccine. On August 16, the parents reached the PHC and informed a nurse about the vaccination, and the nurse reportedly behaved rudely.

The BCG vaccine is normally administered once on the hand, but the nurse reportedly injected medicines on the hands and legs and gave one medicine as oral drops. Upon seeing this, the mother raised this with the doctor, following which the serious mistake of the nurse was discovered. The Medical Officer of the PHC has given a written statement confirming that four other vaccines - Pentavalent Vaccine (for five life-threatening diseases), Inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV), Pneumococcal Vaccines (PCV), Oral poliovirus vaccines (OPV), and Rotavirus vaccine - have been administered to the child, in addition to the BCG vaccine.

The child has been taken to the Palakkad district hospital, and is currently under medical observation. Meanwhile, the parents have decided to file a complaint with the District Medical Officer (DMO).

The medical negligence comes days after a nurse in Angamaly taluk hospital administered an anti-rabies vaccine to a seven-year-old child who was there for a blood test for her fever. The nurse has been suspended from duty.