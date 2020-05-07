MediaTek launches mobile gaming-focused Helio G85 chipset

The new addition to the Gaming G Series family packs 1GHz GPU and HyperEngine enhancements to enable smooth gaming.

Atom Tech Shorts

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled its Helio G85 mobile gaming-focused chipset.

The new addition to the Gaming G Series family packs 1GHz GPU and HyperEngine enhancements that aim to enable powerful and smooth gaming on mobile devices.

"MediaTek is expanding Helio G family to give device makers more options in designing smartphones that deliver an elite gaming experience," Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's wireless business unit said in a statement.

According to the company, equipped with MediaTek's proprietary HyperEngine, the HelioG85 achieves a Manhattan benchmark score upto 25 frames per second.

The chipset's octa-core CPU integrates two Arm Cortex-A75 processors that operate at up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 processors operating at up to 1.8GHz.

The chipset has built-in VoW capabilities that minimize the power of applications in the Android OS such as the always-on Google Assistant.

The Helio G85 gives devices makers the opportunity to create a wide range of multi-camera smartphones for more consumer choice.

Device makers can design smartphones with any mix of wide angle, telescopic, macro and sensor sizes up to 48MP.

Additionally, the HelioG85 includes a multitude of hardware accelerators, including a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures and more. The chipset can also perform ultra-fast recording up to 240fps.

With its support for dual 4G SIM, the chipset also aims to provide exceptional voice and video call quality via VoLTE/ViLTE services.