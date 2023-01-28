Meat stalls banned within 10 km radius of Bengaluru Aero India show venue

The ban will be in effect from January 30 to February 20 near the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The Bengaluru civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday January 27 ordered the temporary closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants that are located within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru in view of the Aero India show. The BBMP in its notice said that the decision will be in effect from January 30 to February 20.

The Aero India Show will be conducted from February 13 to 17.

The BBMP's prohibition of non-vegetarian food was decided as the food attracted scavenger birds, especially kites which can affect the Aero India show.

The BBMP said in its notice, "It is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20".

Aero India in its website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign -- for the airshow. Of these, 93 exhibitors are from foreign countries, with the remaining 637 from India.

In a press release, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane was quoted to have said, “Aero India 2023 will provide an opportunity for exhibitors and participants to exchange ideas and forge collaborations to fulfil their quest to achieve excellence in aerospace and defence manufacturing.”