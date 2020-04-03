Meat shops in Chennai to be shut just for a day, not between April 4 and 12

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has now clarified that meat and fish stalls will be closed in the city only on Monday, April 6, on account of Mahaveer Jayanthi.

On Friday, news began doing the rounds that all meat shops in the city have been ordered to close beginning April 4 until April 12. Although no official confirmation from Greater Chennai Corporation came, it was reported that this decision was made after authorities observed that social distancing was not being followed at these outlets across the city.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, however, has now clarified that meat and fish stalls will be closed in the city only on Monday, April 6, on account of Mahaveer Jayanthi. This is usual procedure, he added.

However, the Commissioner issued two warnings as to what would warrant the sealing of meat shops. Mutton/beef stalls functioning without GCC’s official slaughterhouse seal will be closed and criminal action will be taken he said. Secondly, if the shopkeeper does not ensure that social distancing is maintained at his mutton/beef/chicken stalls, they will be sealed instantly.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), as part of its Myth Buster series, has been educating people that it is safe to consume meat and that coronavirus does not spread by consuming chicken meat or eggs. “There is no conclusive evidence that consuming cooked poultry or meat can spread coronavirus to you. If you are a regular customer, it is safe to continue to consume,” it said in a message.

Earlier this month, rumours that coronavirus spread via consumption of chicken and eggs causes serious damages to the poultry industry. Poultry farmers across different states complained of falling prices and wasted meat. Government, on its part, has been clarifying to dispel the rumour. Tamil Nadu government has imposed timing for shopping for essentials like groceries, vegetables, meat, etc. People can venture out between 6.00 am and 2.30 pm daily to stock up essentials.