The UAE and Israel made the diplomatic agreement in exchange for the latter suspending annexation of occupied West Bank territory.

A day after the United Arab Emirates and Isreal entered a major diplomatic agreement, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The discussed UAE's historic peace deal with Israel, which establishes full diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said full normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel was discussed during the telephonic call. "Deeply appreciate the call today from FM HH @ABZayed of UAE. Discussed the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel announced yesterday," he said.

The UAE and Israel finalised the deal with an aim to normalise their bilateral relationship, seen as a major development in moving ahead with peace initiatives in the Middle East. Under the deal, Israel agreed to halt plans to annex parts of the West Bank, which the Palestinians want as part of an independent state.

The agreement will pave the way for direct passengers flights, tourism, the opening of embassies as well as co-operation on investment and energy.

With this, UAE will be the third country to have a peace agreement with Israel. It had signed the diplomatic agreement with Egypt in 1979 and with Jordan in 1994.

Almost all the Arab nations do not recognise Israel and they have no diplomatic ties with it. This peace agreement with UAE could potentially prompt other Arab nations to follow suit.

The landmark deal was sealed by US President Donald Trump on Thursday. "As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump with the support of the UAE, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President's Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslime world/ The United States, Israel and UAE are confident that additional diplomatic additional breakthroughs with other nations ate possible, and will work together to achieve this goal," read a joint statement of the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Jaishankar also held telephonic talks with Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama. "Just concluded a phone call with FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria. Good discussion on the multilateral challenges facing the world. Also spoke of our development partnership. Look forward to continuing the conversation," the external affairs minister tweeted.