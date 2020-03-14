MDMA pills worth Rs 30 lakh seized by Chennai Customs Department

The pills bear a skull mark and are said to be three times stronger than most other ecstasy pills sold in underground markets.

A 23-year-old graduate from Mysuru has been arrested after the Chennai Customs Department found a package containing narcotic drugs, addressed to him. Blue colour tablets suspected to be MDMA, weighing a total of 384 grams and valued at Rs 30 lakh was seized from the parcel meant for him.

According to a press release from the Airport Customs, the package was withheld based on information that narcotic drugs were likely to be smuggled into India from Netherlands through the Foreign post office. Postal Intelligence officers of Air Customs detained the parcel which was declared to contain wedding documents. On examination, the parcel was found to contain blue tablets, which on testing with a narcotics kit was found positive for MDMA (methylenedioxy - methamphetamine). MDMA commonly known as Ecstacy and Molly, is a party drug that alters mood and perception and is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, which produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

The drugs were recovered and seized under the NDPS (Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) Act, 1985 before samples were sent to the laboratory for testing. According to the Customs Department, this is a major seizure of drug for them in recent times.

"The parcel was consigned to a person based in Mysore. Searches were carried out at the Mysore address of the consignee. One person has been arrested under the NDPS Act 1985 for his involvement in the case," said the press release. "He informed us that the pills are in high demand among youth who consume them in parties held frequently in Bengaluru and Mysore," it stated.

According to the Customs Department, the blue tablets are known by the name 'blue punisher'. They bear a skull mark and are said to be three times stronger than most other ecstasy pills.

The pill, as per the release, is popular among youth and has caused numerous deaths in the UK because of its high MDMA percentage. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.