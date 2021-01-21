MD of Telangana Warehousing Corp arrested by ACB in bribery row

The Managing Director and General Manager of TSWC had allegedly demanded the bribe to process the retirement benefits of a retired employee.

The Managing Director of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation along with another senior official were on Wednesday arrested by the ACB in Hyderabad for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 75,000. The MD and General Manager of the State Warehousing Corporation were arrested for demanding and accepting the bribe from a complainant for doing an official favour to release his retirement benefits, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release said. The duo performed their duty dishonestly and improperly to obtain undue advantage, it said.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused officials â€” Managing Director V Bhaskara Chary, Superintendent Engineer and General Manager M Sudhakar Reddy â€” had allegedly accepted a bribe to process the retirement benefits of a retired warehousing corporation employee, including general provident fund (GPF) and gratuity.

The 61-year-old retired employee named Banoth Sundar Lal lodged a complaint with the ACB stating that the accused officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, according to The New Indian Express. ACB authorities then reportedly caught Sudhakar Reddy accepting the bribe, and it was found that he had allegedly taken the bribe on directions from MD Bhaskara Chary.

The accused had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh at first, and later agreed to accept Rs 75,000. On Wednesday, Sudhakar Reddy was reportedly caught accepting the bribe from retired warehouse manager Sundar Lal at his office in Nampally.

The official statement of the ACB states that Sudhakar Reddy demanded and accepted the bribe, on being directed to do so by MD Bhaskara Chary. Bhaskara Chary also holds full additional charge of the posts of MD of the Hyderabad Agricultural Cooperative Association and Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation.

Both accused officials have reportedly been arrested and sent to judicial remand, after the bribe amount was seized from Sudhakar Reddy. Their residences in LB Nagar and Chaitanyapuri have also been reportedly searched by ACB officials.

