Mathrubhumi News journalist Vipin Chand passes away due to COVID-19

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and others expressed their condolences.

news Death

Kerala journalist Vipin Chand, a senior chief reporter at Mathrubhumi News, a Malayalam news channel, passed away on May 9, Sunday. The 42-year-old journalist who had contracted COVID-19, was under treatment in a private hospital in Kochi after developing pneumonia. According to reports, Vipin Chand, who was undergoing treatment at the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi for the past two days, passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Vipin, a native of Paravur in Ernakulam district, started his career as a reporter with India Vision in 2005. Since 2012, he had been working with Mathrubhumi News. Vipin was actively involved in election coverage for the news channel during the recently held Kerala Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the journalist's death. Many politicians also condoled Vipin Chand's demise.

Congress leader KS Sabarinathan took to Facebook, writing Vipin Chand was a journalist who always stood on the side of goodness. "The smiling face in the channel room is again a memory. Condolences," Sabarinadhan wrote.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also condoled the death of Vipin Chand.

"Sad and untimely demise. This is a sad loss to Malayalam journalism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the governor tweeted.

"Covid has grabbed away a good journalist, one more person who had given a lot of hope," said Congress leader PC Vishnunath.

Congress MP Hibi Eden also condoled the death of his dear friend.

Many journalists also expressed their grief over the untimely death. Mathrubhumi News put out a touching video where Vipinâ€™s colleagues spoke about his talent as a journalist and what a lovely human being and co-worker he was.

There have been demands from media personnels in the state to include those working on the field as frontline workers, and ensure COVID-19 vaccine on a priority basis. On a related query from reporters, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that journalists will be given preference for vaccination in the 45 years plus category. States like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have already declared journalists as frontline workers.