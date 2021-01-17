Master to be remade in Hindi

Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt the Tamil film.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has hit the screens on 13th January. Though the film has opened in theatres in northern pockets on January 15th, the film is now set to be remade in Hindi. Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt the Tamil film.

Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India said in a statement," Master” is laced with masterful performances and a powerful narrative that resonates with audiences across the country. We are incredibly proud to have acquired the rights to such a hot property; We look forward to recreating the magic of this film to captivate the Hindi audience,” He also said the film will also be remembered as turning the box office tide in the pandemic.

Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios said his company aims to support and deliver content-driven cinema. “We are proud to present the film to the audiences in Hindi language,” Khetani said.

Being the first film to hit the screens post-pandemic, the film has witnessed a huge box office opening in its first three days in Tamil Nadu in spite of a 50% occupancy cap in the state. Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted: "#Master smashes past the 50 CR gross mark in TN today (the third day). 3-days total TN gross will be close to 55 CR. Boxoffice Monster #ThalapathyVijay has made it look like the good-old days. Pongal time assaultuu by #MasterFilm. #MasterPongal #Thalapathy #VijaySethupathi."

Touted to be a crime thriller the film features Vijay in the lead who is seen in the role of a professor named JD and Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in the film named Bhavani. While Malavika Mohanan is the female lead,the film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Sunil Reddy and others in the supporting cast.

Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators have bankrolled the ambitious project. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander who is teaming up with Vijay for the second time. While it has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.