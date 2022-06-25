Massive statue of Kempegowda to be unveiled soon at Bengaluru airport

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the statue will be unveiled along with the inauguration of Terminal-2 of the Bengaluru airport.

news Infrastructure

A mammoth 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, touted to be the founder of Bengaluru city, weighing 220 tonnes, will be unveiled soon at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday, June 24. The Chief Minister was speaking to the media after inspecting the progress of the works for installation of the statue at KIA on his return from Delhi.

"The statue of Kempegowda is in its final stages of completion... It is the tallest statue of Kempegowda and it would be unveiled at the earliest. The area around the statue would be beautified," CM Bommai said. The government intends to unveil the statue along with the inauguration of the Terminal-2 of the international airport, he said while remembering Kempegowda as a great visionary who built Bengaluru. “When Bengaluru is growing at a rapid pace, the Kempegowda statue will be an inspiration for all the development works undertaken by the government,” he added.

CM Bommai said he was in Delhi to sign as one of the proposers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders for the nomination papers of the NDA's candidate in the Presidential poll Droupadi Murmu.

In May this year, work on the statue was expedited with the arrival of a massive bronze sword weighing over 4,000 kg, which is part of the statue. The sword was brought in a special truck from Delhi. The 35-feet long sword was welcomed at the Bengaluru airport by Karnataka Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. The statue will come up on a 23-acre space at the airport, which will be a heritage park dedicated to showcasing Kempegowda. It will come up at a cost of about Rs 85 crore, and is expected to be complete by this year, according to Deccan Herald.