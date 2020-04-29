Massive fire reported in HAL premises in Bengaluru, no casualties

The smoke billowing out of the premises was spotted from areas located more than five kilometres away as well.

A massive fire was reported in one of Bengaluru’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities in the eastern part of the city, triggering panic among people living around the area on Wednesday. The smoke emanating from the facility was visible from far-off areas like Bellandur and Marathalli as well.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, which broke out at around 9 am on Wednesday. Officials at the Fire Control Room said that five fire engines were rushed at the spot and later more officials were sent.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the HAL confirmed that the fire had broken out in one of its sheds in the Forge and Foundry division.

In a statement, the Chief of Media Communications, Gopal Sutar, said, “A fire broke out today at around 9 a.m at the scrapyard of HAL's F&F Division at Old Airport Road, Bengaluru. The scrap included magnesium metal. The fire has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers. There is no damage to any property and no casualty reported due to the fire. An investigation is on.”

Sources further said that the scrap also had aluminium and steel, and since water could not be used to douse the fire, the only way to manage the fire was to let the metal burn out in a controlled manner. The HAL officials on the spot had put some Ternary Eutectic Chloride (a chemical used for containing metal fire) and mud to ensure that the fire does not spread.

Meanwhile, Jurisdictional Whitefield division police were also alerted. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anuchet said, “There has been an incident of chemical fire inside the premises of the HAL - Forge and Foundry division. Magnesium scrap stockpile had caught fire. The entire area has been cordoned off and fire has been isolated. No casualties are reported,” he said.