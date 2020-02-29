Massive fire breaks out in chemical depot in Chennai’s Madhavaram

Fire engines and tankers from around the city have been deployed to aid in fire fighting measures.

A massive fire has broken out at a chemical godown in Chennai’s Madhavaram area. Several fire fighters and tankers have been sent to the spot to aid in containment efforts.

More fire engines and metro tankers from Sengunram, Manali and Ambattur areas were also brought to aid in firefighting efforts.

“Since mostly raw materials for medicines were being made at the factory, we don’t have any reason to believe that people in the nearby vicinities will be at any risk from the smoke or its pollutants. 500 firefighters are currently working to tackle the fire, and another 500 have arrived for the next shift who will also be dispatched to aid shortly. We currently have 26 firetrucks and 6 water tankers at the spot, another 10 vehicles will be arriving soon,” stated Sailendra Babu, DGP of Fire Services to media personnel at the spot.

“We got a call at around 4pm telling us that there was a fire in a chemical godown. We have yet to get further details and don’t know the exact cause yet. Almost half of the water tankers and fire engines in the city have been sent to the spot,” stated one official from the Manali fire station.

Visuals show thick black smoke engulfing surrounding buildings as groups of firefighters approach and try to put out the fire. Even as the fire services team is working to contain the fire, speculations are rife that people residing in the nearby areas may have to be evacuated.

“The fire has been going on since around 3.30. There are a lot of black clouds and smoke completely engulfing the area. We don’t know how many people have been affected yet, but for now we need to ensure that all the firefighters are given the proper protective masks so that the situation can be further assessed,” explained on public health expert to PTTV.

(This is a developing story)