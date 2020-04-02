Massive fire at Bengaluru’s Bamboo Bazaar, 25 shops destroyed

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injury or fatality.

A massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday in central Bengaluru’s Bamboo Bazaar area, within Bhartinagar Police Station limits, and as many as 25 shops have been destroyed. Out of the 25, 13 of them were fully gutted.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire is still partially on, with firemen trying to douse it completely. 17 fire tenders were deployed on the ground after the first vehicle left for the spot at around 2 am, a fire control room official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A senior fire department official said that the cause of the fire will be probed by the police. “The Fire Department will determine the origin of the fire within closed spaces but since this is a fire in an open area, the police will probe. We will submit our report to the police after the fire is completely extinguished,” the fire official said.

Speaking to reporters on this, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who also visited the spot said, “Many shops, some of which are around 50 years old, have been damaged. We don’t know yet what is the cause of the fire. But this had led to the loss of a massive amount of property. But fortunately, there is no harm to human life. There are a lot of items made of ply and valuable teak that have been gutted. Also, one electronics showroom has been damaged with washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners getting burnt. The total loss of property is yet to be estimated,” Bhaskar Rao said.

Jurisdictional Bhartinagar Police ensured that people did not gather at the spot of the fire and made sure that there was no crowd since the state of Karnataka is under lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest update, Karnataka has seen 110 positive cases while the national tally has crossed 2,000.