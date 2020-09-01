Maruti Suzuki's August total sales rise 17% y-o-y, Hyundai domestic sales up 19%

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 16% fall in its total sales during August, on a year-on-year basis.

Money Automobiles

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported a year-on-year rise of 17.1% in total sales during August 2020. Accordingly, the company's total off-take increased to 1,24,624 units from 1,06,413 units sold during August 2019. "This is a growth of 15.3 per cent over July 2020 and 17.1 per cent over August 2019," the company said in a statement.

The total sales include 1,15,325 units off-take in the domestic market and 1,379 units to other OEM.

"In addition, the company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3 per cent over August 2019," the statement said.

"The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers,” the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India reported a rise of 19.9% in its domestic sales during August, 2020.

Accordingly, the company's total domestic off-take increased to 45,809 units from 38,205 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

Total sales, however, declined 6.06% year-on-year to 52,609 units in August 2020. The company had sold 56,005 units during the same month last year.

The company's exports, too, fell to 6,800 units during the month under review from 17,800 units in August 2019.

Consequently, cumulative sales declined to 52,609 units from 56,005 units sold during the like month of last year.

"HMIL continues humbly to contribute to the recovery of Indian automobile industry by registering domestic sales volume of 45,809 units in August 2020 with positive growth of 19.9 per cent on a comparative low base of last year," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

"We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic,” he added.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 16% fall in its total sales during August, on a year-on-year basis.

In a statement, the company said that it sold 30,426 units, including exports, last month, compared to 36,085 vehicles sold during the same period last year.

M&M also reported a fall of 13% in domestic sales last month.

It sold 29,257 units during the period under review from an off-take of 33,564 units in August 2019.

M&M exported 1,169 units in the month under review, down from 2,521 vehicles which were shipped out in August last year.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M, said: "At Mahindra, we continue to see good recovery in demand both for SUVs and pick-ups in the Small Commercial Vehicles segment. For the month of August, we have registered growth in both SUVs and Pick-ups. We have been able to meet the uplift in demand by managing the supply chain challenges and going forward will continue to keep our focus on it."

Sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. fell 48.08% year-on-year to 5,555 vehicles in August 2020 as compared to 10,701 units a year ago and 5,386 units in July 2020. "We began August with a lot of apprehensions due to the skewed rise in covid positive cases in Karnataka and throughout the country. It had a resultant impact on both the demand and supply scenarios," Naveen Soni, vice president, sales and service at Toyota Kirloskar said in a statement.

Retail sales of MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. climbed 41.2% year-on-year to 2,851 units in August 2020. The company had sold 2,018 units in the same month last year.

"We've ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritising vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season. The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season,” Rakesh Sidana, director (sales) at MG Motor India, said in a statement.

With IANS inputs