Maruti Suzuki to restart production from May 12, TVS Motor resumes operations

Maruti Suzuki India will restart production of vehicles at its Manesar plant in Haryana on May 12.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the automobile major said that all operations would be carried out in accordance with the government regulations.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from the 12th of May 2020. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," it said.

On April 22, the local administration had given its approval to start production at the unit with a limited number of employees.

Earlier in the day, the company also said that it has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country. It said that after the implementation of the SoPs and based on approvals from state governments, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started to open and deliver the cars to the waiting customers.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities in the country.

"All of them will abide to the new safety protocols. The opening of showrooms will depend on permission from local authorities," the company said.

Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor has initiated the restart of some "preparatory operations" at its Karnataka plant beginning on Tuesday.

"These preparatory operations are conducted to provide our workforce with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritising domains like spare parts supply as that is an important requirement from the markets where certain customer service activity has already started," Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Furthermore, we have developed certain crucial changes in guidelines for enhanced safe operations in all areas of work which would mean that the first few days will be spent on training our members on the new guidelines as well as ensuring safe materials and working environment. Hence, operations at our plant will resume in a phased manner, most importantly keeping in mind the needs of 'social distancing' and sanitisation."

According to Soni, for the auto sector to start production, it is necessary that the entire value chain starts operating.

"Our value chain consists not only of our suppliers but our dealers as well who are based in different parts of the country including cities that are still under severe lockdown," he said.

Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said that it has commenced operations in India across all factories in Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Mysuru (Karnataka) and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

"A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the virus," the company said in a statement.

"At all its manufacturing facilities, the company has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene," it said.

The company added that the 'work from home' option also continues for certain category of employees, in adherence to the respective state government guidelines.

TVS Motor Company is the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group.

Motorcycle brand Royal Enfield has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities from Wednesday.

According to the company, manufacturing activity was commenced first at the Oragadam unit, near Chennai, in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift.

"Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation," the company said in a statement.

"There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation."

As per the statement, operations at the other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will be started in a phased manner.

"All other office locations including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre will continue to remain closed, and employees will work from home as of now," the statement said.

In addition, the company said that while the majority of the Royal Enfield dealer network will continue to remain closed, around 120 dealerships have begun partial operations.

"We expect around 300 dealerships, in all, to be operational by mid May with strict safety measures and social distancing norms will be followed at dealerships as well," the statement added.