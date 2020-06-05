Maruti Suzuki introduces ‘cabin protective partition’ for passenger safety

A cabin protective partition divides the front and rear space of the car which prevents droplets, dust without blocking the field of view.

To make automobile travel safer, passenger car major Maruti Suzuki has come out with a new range of accessories, including "cabin protective partition”. A cabin protective partition divides the front and rear space of the car, which prevents droplets and dust without blocking the field of view.

“One of the critical needs was a car cabin separator. The car cabin protective partition divides the front and rear space of the car and is made of premium polyvinyl chloride material. It is durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install,” the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new range of Genuine Accessories for car and personal care. This range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) caters to the customer demands, amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories range from Rs 10 to Rs 650. Customer can visit the nearest dealership or raise an enquiry online to purchase these products.

These health and hygiene products are bifurcated into PPE and Car Care items.

The MSGA PPE range includes: 3 ply-face mask; protective goggles; shoe cover; hand gloves; face shield visor.

The face mask is certified by QCS and Sitra labs for health and safety standards.

The MSGA car care items include: Interior cleaner and car cabin protective partition.

Made of customer-friendly materials, these products can be effectively and efficiently used at all vehicle touch points. Most of the accessories are eco-friendly, disposable, durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install, the company said.

To strengthen customer confidence, the company will add more items under its ‘Health and Hygiene” range.

Customers should, however note, that the nature of the spread of the disease caused by COVID-19 is still a matter of scientific investigation and there is no fool-proof method of containing the spread despite following all precautionary measures, Maruti Suzuki added.