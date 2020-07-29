Markets in Thrissur, Kottayam shut after workers test positive for coronavirus

Out of the 47 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus from the Ettumanoor vegetable market, 32 are migrant workers.

Markets in Thrissur and Kottayam districts have been shut by authorities after workers, including migrant labourers, were found to have COVID-19. Ettumanoor market under the Ettumanoor municipality in Kottayam district and Sakthan market in Thrissur district under the Corporation limit, have been shut.

The situation in Ettumanoor vegetable market, which was shut on Monday evening, has become a matter of concern as the majority of the workers who tested positive were migrant labourers. Out of the 47 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 32 are migrant workers. The market has been declared a COVID-19 cluster. District authorities have made arrangements to conduct more tests among people associated with the market in the coming days.

Speaking about the situation in his press meet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the condition in Ettumanoor is of serious nature as most of them do not have any symptoms.

“The workers were tested positive during a random sampling conducted in the market. All these workers had been staying in closely-packed rooms and it could be the reason for this vast spread,” George Pullat, councillor at the Ettumanoor municipality, told TNM.

In Kozhikode district too, 12 migrant workers have been found to have COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two workers at the Sakthan market were found to have COVID-19 on Tuesday, following which the market was shut. Both the persons are headload workers.

“Earlier, one sanitation worker associated with the market was found positive. These two headload workers were kept in quarantine as they were the contacts of the first patient. We will be conducting tests on 60 more people in the market on Wednesday,” Thrissur Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan told TNM.

‘Weddings have become COVID-19 foci’

Talking about the number of COVID-19 cases being reported across Kerala associated with wedding ceremonies, CM Pinarayi said that weddings have become like ‘coronavirus distribution centres’.

In Chekkiad panchayat of Kozhikode district, 30 people who took part in a wedding have contracted COVID-19, the Chief Minister said during the press meet on Tuesday.

Following this, the district has brought regulations on the number of people who can participate in ceremonies related to weddings and funerals. Not more than 20 people can participate in such functions related to the district.

At Valat of Thavinjal panchayat in Wayanad district, eight people who participated in a funeral on Monday were found to have COVID-19. Later, samples of 98 people were tested, which showed that 43 more people had the disease. The panchayat was on Monday declared to be a containment zone.

“It has been found that following the funeral function of a Valat native, two other weddings were held in the area. It is thought that this paved the way for a larger disease spread. People who participated in these functions have been directed to contact health officials,” said CM Pinarayi.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister cautioned that COVID-19 has been reported to have spread from the Pattambi cluster in Palakkad to parts of neighbouring Thrissur district. In Pattambi and surrounding areas of Palakkad, 271 people have so far tested positive for the disease.