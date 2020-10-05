Marina beach will not reopen for public till Oct 31: Chennai Corporation to Madras HC

Marina beach was closed for the public on March 25 as soon as the nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

news Lockdown

Marina beach will not reopen for the public till October 31 since the lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Corporation informed the Madras High Court on Monday. The corporation was responding to the HCâ€™s suggestion to consider reopening the beach. On September 29, the court told the Tamil Nadu government and GCC to consider reopening the Marina beach. The court noted that the corporation could have carried out sprucing works since the public were not visiting the beach due to the lockdown and asked it to file a report by October 5.

The case came up for hearing before a Bench of Justice Vineeth Kothari and Justice Ramesh on Monday.

The senior government prosecutor informed the court that the lockdown has been extended till October 31 and there is a ban on reopening beaches and theaters and hence, Marina beach would remain shut. He also said that there was no bidder for the tender to create mobile shops in Marina beach. On November 9, the tender will be reopened and three companies are ready to apply for the tender, he added.

Following this, the Bench directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a report on the tender for regularising the fish market and reopening Marina beach. The Bench then adjourned the case without mentioning a date.

Marina beach was closed for the public on March 25 as soon as the nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tamil Nadu government issued an order extending the lockdown and said that the reopening of beaches, theatres and education institutions will continue to be banned across the state.

Meanwhile, the people dependent on the business in Marina beach urged the Tamil Nadu government to reopen the beach. They questioned if the spread of infection will only be at Marina beach since the government had already allowed companies to function.