'Marana Mass' on 'America's Got Talent': Dance crew stuns judges with 'Petta' song

V.Unbeatable, the dance crew from Mumbai, performed to the song at the finale of the US reality show.

Flix Kollywood

The 'Marana Mass' song from Karthik Subbaraj's Petta, which released for Pongal 2019, is making waves globally. The song, which features Rajinikanth, was performed by an Indian dance crew on America's Got Talent Champions finale.

Called V.Unbeatable, the dance crew from Mumbai shot to fame in India when they emerged in the top 4 of the dance series Dance Plus. They later participated in Season 14 of America's Got Talent and received a Golden Buzzer from Dwyane Wade, the guest judge. The crew is known for its gravity defying acrobatics.

In the episode which has also been tweeted by the Sun Pictures handle, the producers of Petta, V.Unbeatable can be seen blowing the judges away with their unbelievable performance. Launching into thin air, diving and landing perfectly, the dancers are extremely confident of their risky moves. The other contestants can be seen looking nervous, knowing that the act would be difficult to outperform.

For their efforts, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon lavished them with praise. The results of the finale will be announced on February 17. V Unbeatable has to get past nine other contesting individuals or groups.

The music for the 'Marana Mass' song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it was rendered by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Anirudh. The lyrics were written by Vivek. The song takes place on a college campus where Rajinikanth's character, Kali, arrives as the hostel warden. Petta was a multistarrer with several big names like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran and Malavika Mohanan in the cast. The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year along with Viswasam, which also released on the same day.

Watch: