Maradu apartment demolition: Alfa Serene to be razed down 5 minutes after Holy Faith

Maradu flat demolition

It was earlier decided that there will be a gap of 30 minutes between the two demolitions on January 11.

The Ernakulam district administration has announced certain changes in the scheduled demolition timing of Maradu apartment complexes. The twin towers of Alfa Serene apartment, as per the new schedule, will be demolished just five minutes after razing down Holy Faith H2O flat on January 11. It was earlier decided that there will be a gap of 30 minutes between the two demolitions. Holy Faith H2O and Alfa Serene apartment complex are separated by around 60 metre-wide backwaters.

The demolition of the other two apartments — Jain Coral Cove at 11 am and Golden Kayaloram at 2 pm — will be carried out as the earlier prescribed timings on January 12.

"The time schedule was changed to clear the demolition sites and the surrounding areas quickly," Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh told TNM.

City police commissioner Vijay Sakhare on Sunday explained the traffic regulations that have been planned on the demolition days.

“The two highways near the apartments — NH 966B and NH 66 — passing through Kundanoor will be blocked for traffic 10 minutes prior to the demolition. Once the implosion is over, there will be a siren after two minutes, after which the traffic will be back to normal,” said the city police commissioner.

Other side roads in the area within the 200-metre perimeter of the apartments will be closed half an hour prior to the demolition. District Collector S Suhas had earlier said that people residing within 200 metres will be evacuated on the respective demolition days.

Meanwhile, the district administration has put out the maps of the exclusion zones where the prohibitory orders will be implemented. The common exclusion zone of Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H20, which includes National Highway 966B, will be applicable around the 200 metres from 9 am to 12.30 pm on January 11. The exclusion zone of Jain Coral Cove will be in place from 9 am to 12 pm on January 12, while exclusion zone for Golden Kayaloram, including National Highway 66, will be in place from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Around 500 police personnel deployed at each spot prior to demolition. “People will be evacuated by 9 am, and after that, the police search parties will make sure that no one stays within the 200-metre perimeter,” said Commissioner.

Officials have also said that there will be a mock drill of implosion on January 10. “We are taking no chances. Measures are strictly enforced to manage the crowd. Though this is an unfortunate incident, since it is a once in a lifetime kind of sight, there will be a huge crowd. But we will put up barricades and prevent anyone from entering the exclusion zone,” said IG Vijay Sakhare.

The four apartment complexes were ordered to be demolished after it was found that these were built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.