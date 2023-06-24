'Many Hussain Obamas here': Assam CM Himanta’s Islamophobic comment on Obama

Barack Obama, in an interview to CNN, said that the protection of the Muslim minority in India was worth mentioning when US President Biden met PM Modi.

A day after former US president Barack Obama spoke about the state of minority rights in India, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma courted controversy by saying that there are many "Hussain Obamas" in the country to be “taken care of”. He made the Islamophobic comment in response to journalist Rohini Singh’s question whether the Assam police would arrest Obama for “hurting [national] sentiment”.

Obama, during an interview to CNN on June 22, said that the protection of the Muslim minority in India was worth mentioning when US President Biden meets PM Modi. When asked about PM Modi being accused by human rights groups of drifting toward authoritarianism, Obama said that as president, there are various interests and priorities to consider. "If the President [Joe Biden] meets with PM Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning … if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities, there’s a strong possibility India starts pulling apart," he said.

The Assam Police has registered the arrests of several opposition leaders who made comments critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past year. In April 2022, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested from Gujarat by the Assam police for a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jignesh had said in the tweet, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers Godse as his god, is going on a Gujarat tour from April 20. I appeal to him that he should appeal for calm in Himmat Nagar, Khambat and Veraval where communal violence broke out. Can we at least hope for this much from the maker of the grand temple.”

Journalist Rohini Singh, hinting at the earlier arrests made by Assam police, said, “Has an FIR been filed in Guwahati yet against Obama for hurting sentiment? Is Assam police on it’s way to Washington to get Obama offloaded from some flight and arrest him?”

Has an FIR been filed in Guwahati yet against Obama for hurting sentiment? Is Assam police on it’s way to Washington to get Obama offloaded from some flight and arrest him? — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 23, 2023

In response to the journalist’s tweet, Himant Biswa referred to the former American president’s middle name Hussain and said that there were many “Hussain Obamas” in India to be taken care of by the police.. “There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities,” he said.

There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities. https://t.co/flGy2VY1eC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2023

Rohini Singh further questioned if profiling Obama as a Muslim was the government’s stand. “BIG: Former President of United States @BarackObama profiled as Muslim and equated with a criminal by a BJP Chief Minister. Is this the official position of India @MEAIndia?” she tweeted.

BIG: Former President of United States @BarackObama profiled as Muslim and equated with a criminal by a BJP Chief Minister. Is this the official position of India @MEAIndia? https://t.co/J2aU2LKZGl — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 23, 2023

The comment has come just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked about democracy and religious freedom at the White House news briefings, to which he said, "Democracy is in our DNA." He also said, “In India’s democratic values, there’s absolutely no discrimination either on the basis of caste, creed, or age, or any kind of geographic location.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinte slammed the statement of Himant Biswas saying, “‘My friend Barack’ is now Hussain Obama! Actually Himanta has answered what PM Modi was asked at White House. His insinuation - about President Obama being a muslim and Indian Muslims need to be taught a lesson - was the question’s premise. What is the PM, MEA and Govt of India’s stand on this?”

‘My friend Barack’ is now Hussain Obama!



Actually Himanta has answered what PM Modi was asked at White House.



His insinuation - about President Obama being a muslim and Indian Muslims need to be taught a lesson - was the question’s premise.



What is the PM, MEA and Govt of… https://t.co/a5HISKtsWY — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 23, 2023

From Barack to Hussain. A sitting BJP CM proving Barack Obama’s comments were not misplaced. pic.twitter.com/0nCXdUX0wH — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 23, 2023

This - a chief minister from #Modi’s party - making a jibe against Muslims, is among the many pieces of evidence that raise questions about the credibility of claims of ‘no discrimination against religious minorities’ and ‘India celebrates diversity’ made by the PM in the US. https://t.co/YGO575fGCW — Yogita Limaye (@yogital) June 23, 2023

“There’s absolutely no space for discrimination” said the Vishavguru in DC. He was lying, of course, which is why his Assam CM can reply to @rohini_sgh’s tweet by saying“we should prioritise taking care of [Muslim Indians] before [going after the ‘Muslim’ Obama]. Shocking! https://t.co/SXMPmCiO8n — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) June 23, 2023

Shocking and disturbing @himantabiswa. A day after PM says in Washington “Democracy is in our DNA” and there is no discrimination in India, @BJP4India Assam CM makes a discriminatory statement laced with religious overtones. Is this the language to be used by a leading… https://t.co/UIpR4SJWr5 June 23, 2023