Many Bengaluru apartments declared as COVID-19 micro-containment zones

Total micro containment zones in the city are at 108 with Mahadevapura zone having 34 followed by Bommanahalli with 28 and East zone with 19.

Many Bengaluru apartment complexes have been declared as micro containment zones. Bengaluru has 108 active micro containment zones according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) records as on July 31. The number of micro containment zones in the city surged from 44 on July 1 to 108 in a month. Mahadevapura zone has 34 micro containment zones followed by 28 in Bommanahalli, 19 in East, eight in RR Nagar, while Yelahanka, South, Dasarahalli and West zones in total reported 19 active micro containment zones. An armed police training centre, airforce training centre in Yelahanka and West zones of the city have also been identified as containment zones.

BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta told TNM that earlier, the civic body declared an area as containment zone if 10 persons within 100 metre-radius tested positive. However, the BBMP now considers an area as a containment zone if there are just three positive cases in 100m radius and this has led to an increase in the number of containment zones.

The new COVID-19 cases in the state also witnessed a spike from July 26, especially in the districts bordering Kerala. The state government has now mandated RT-PCR certificate for travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra overruling the earlier exemption for vaccinated travellers.

As #COVID19 cases are rising, the Government of Karnataka led by CM @BSBommai is taking stricter surveillance measures for arrivals from Kerala & Maharashtra. @CMofKarnataka is in constant touch with officials in this regard. Preventing 3rd wave of COVID19 is Govt's top priority.

According to the state health bulletin, after registering a record 1,001 new cases on July 24 across the state, more infected persons began testing positive since July 25 (Sunday) when 1,606 cases were reported, 1,501 on Monday, 1,531 on Tuesday and 2,052 cases on Wednesday.

"With 1,890 fresh cases registered on Thursday, the state's COVID-19 cases shot up to 29,03,137, including 23,478 active cases," said the bulletin. While Bengaluru reported 426 new cases, districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Mysuru reported 349, 155 and 142 new cases respectively. Districts that share the border with Kerala witnessed over 20,000 new cases being registered during the last four days.

Thirty-four people died due to the coronavirus infection on Thursday, including nine in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,325 and the city's toll to 15,861 since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

