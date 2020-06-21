â€˜Manufactured controversyâ€™: AP CM Jagan backs PM over remarks on India-China standoff

"This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults," Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

news Politics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversy over some remarks made by the latter at the all-party meeting on the India-China standoff held on Friday.

"Concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding the All Party Meet yesterday. This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults," Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

The YSRCP President, who had attended the all-party meet through video conference, said that the Prime Minister and other ministers gave very convincing answers.

"Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness," said the Chief Minister.

Honâ€™ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM. Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness. (2/2) â€” YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 20, 2020

A row erupted over Modi's reported remarks that there was no Chinese presence on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The opposition slammed the Prime Minister for the statement and wondered how 20 Indian soldiers were killed if there was no transgression by China.

The government issued a statement on Saturday saying controversy was being created. It alleged attempts were being made to give 'mischievous interpretations' to comments made by the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting.

The government said the "Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces".

A day earlier, Jagan had said that his party will fully support whatever strategy Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt to resolve the India-China border issue.

"I stand by you in these testing times..I would like to convey wholehearted support to the 6 crore people of my state.All of us are behind you...Passing these testing times, whatever strategy you put forth in place, we will firmly stand by you," Jagan told the PM during the meeting.

While India has gained prominence at global level under Modi's leadership, the CM said, "On the flip side due to India's glorious growth story under your regime, India has also gained envy of many who have tried to destabilise India through indirect forces."

Stating that India has emerged victorious time and again despite such pressures, he said, "I am confident that you will navigate the nation successfully even through this Galwan crisis and India will emerge even more stronger and resilient."

With PTI inputs