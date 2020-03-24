Manoranjan Ravichandran's 'Prarambha' gets a UA certificate

Manoranjan Ravichandran’s Prarambha has been certified UA by the censor board officials and it is now awaiting release. The plan was to release the film in April this year but with the corona virus scare, it has been put off and the fresh release date will be announced later, we hear.

Sources close to the Prarambha film unit say that the filmmakers are happy with the UA certification instead of an A certificate. The film’s poster, featuring the lead pair was released earlier, and created a stir among the movie buffs.

Prarambha has Keerti Kalakeri who plays the female lead and also makes her Sandalwood debut with this film. Shambhavi Venkatesh and Kaddipudi Chandru have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Manu Kalyadi, the film is produced by Jagdeesh Kalyadi. The technical crew of Prarambha includes Prajwal Pai for music and Vikram Mor for choreographing stunts.

Besides this film, Manoranjan is also expecting the release of his other project Mugil Pete. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, Mugil Pete is directed by Bharat S Navunda and produced by Raksha and Vijay Kumar. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Sridhar V Sambram is the music composer.

V Ravichandran’s eldest son Manoranjan made his debut in Sandalwood with the film Saheba in 2017. It was a romantic-action film directed by Bharath and earned the hero positive reviews for his performance. In 2018, Manoranjan’s second film Brihaspathi directed by Nanda Kishore made it to the silver screens. Prarambha will be his third outing in the Kannada film industry.

It may be noted here that V Ravichandran is a well-known actor, director, producer and music director in the Kannada film industry. He has won several awards in his illustrious career and there are high hopes that his son will follow his footsteps.

