Manju Warrier, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer and other celebs spread awareness on COVID-19

The stars have made videos to make the general public understand the seriousness of the disease.

Flix Coronavirus

The coronavirus which has claimed more than 7,000 lives so far across the world, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In view of this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued advisories on social distancing along with other health guidelines to stay safe and contain its spread. To help the government in making these messages reach a large number of people, several film stars from the south have voluntarily come forward to propagate the guidelines and create awareness.

On Monday, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan who are working together for a Rajamouli film tentatively titled RRR, shared a video in which they demonstrated and detailed how one can stay safe from the disease.

The world is going through one of its hardest times. The only way to get past #COVID19 is not panicking and spreading awareness.



Stay Hygienic. Stay Safe! pic.twitter.com/UMHnLmdkA8 March 16, 2020

Actor Mahesh Babu too, shared a short video on Instagram which explained the importance of social distancing.

“Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is the time to sacrifice our social life and prioritise public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives.”

“Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitizers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick... Let's continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through... Let’s beat #COVID19 together,”the actor wrote.

Superstar Mohanlal too had shared a video asking people not to panic but to follow precautions. The video also had an expert Dr Fathahudeen, who explained in detail what the virus is, besides answering several other frequently asked questions.

Similarly actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a video message on the precautions to be followed to avoid contracting with the disease with #BreakTheChain hashtag. This message was reiterated by actors, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. Manju Warrier in her Facebook post also appreciated Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, the medical team and the government for fighting against the spread of the disease.

Other actors like Arvind Swami and Parvathy have also been posting awareness messages about COVID-19 on their social media platforms.

In India, as on Wednesday, a total of three people have succumbed to the disease. A total of 126 patients including 22 foreign nationals have been tested positive for COVID-19. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 39 followed by Kerala at 24. Uttar Pradesh has 13 cases; Karnataka 8; Delhi 7; Union Territory of Ladakh 4; Telangana 4; Rajasthan 4; Haryana 15; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand with 1 each.