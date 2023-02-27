Manish Sisodia undergoes medical tests after arrest in excise policy case

As all his vitals were found to be normal, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister will be taken to Rouse Avenue District Courts and produced before a sessions court.

A team of doctors on Monday, February 27 conducted the medical examination of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case. The CBI got the medical test conducted at its headquarters as he could not be taken to AIIMS in view of the law and order situation.

As all his vitals were found to be normal, Sisodia will be taken to Rouse Avenue District Courts and produced before a sessions court. The CBI is all set to seek two weeks’ custodial remand for Sisodia. Earlier, the probe agency had planned to produce him through video conferencing.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in the excise policy scam after a day of political drama. Sisodia, who reached the CBI headquarters at Lodhi Road in south Delhi at 11.10 a.m. after visiting Rajghat for prayers, was questioned for over eight hours before being arrested.

The CBI said that they arrested Sisodia for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave “evasive replies” and “did not cooperate in the investigation.” It said that the present case was registered against the Deputy Chief Minister & In charge Excise Minister, and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

Meanwhile, in view of the protest called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Sisodia’s arrest, heavy police deployment was witnessed outside the AAP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi on Monday morning. There was a three-layer security barricading at the CBI office and heavy police force was also deployed at Rouse Avenue Court, where Sisodia is likely to be produced on Monday afternoon.

Traffic police said that traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day.