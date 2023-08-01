Manipur violence videos: SC tells CBI to hold off recording survivors' statements

The Supreme Court on August 1 asked the CBI to abstain from recording statements of the survivors who were paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur, as the top court is slated to hear the matter at 2 pm.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 1, asked the CBI to abstain from recording statements of the survivors who were paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur, as the top court is slated to hear the matter today at 2 pm. The direction was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud after advocate Nizam Pasha made an urgent mention and told the court that the CBI is going to record statements of witnesses this noon. “Let CBI await the hearing at 2 pm,” Pasha said.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to communicate its oral directions to the concerned officials to not proceed with the recording of statements in relation to FIRs registered by the CBI. “I will, Milords. I am not in touch with the CBI officials. It must have been in good faith,” submitted SG Mehta, adding that the other side will allege “inaction” if the central probe agency does not proceed to record statements in the case.

A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra will continue to hear Tuesday at 2 pm the petition filed by the two tribal women in relation to the disturbing incident along with the clutch of pleas related to violence in the north-eastern state.

On Monday, the Supreme Court indicated that it may constitute a committee comprising retired judges and subject experts to record statements of victims in the violence-hit state. It has sought bifurcation of around 6,000 FIRs which were registered in the violence-hit state. It had called for details like zero FIRs, action taken, position of legal aid, status of recording of statements of victims and witnesses, etc., from the Union government and the state government.

The CJI-led bench has expressed surprise at the delay of over 18 days in the registration of FIR. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for survivors of the crime, who were paraded naked, has opposed the transfer of the probe to CBI and demanded the formation of an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe gender violence cases.

“The extent of our intervention would also depend on what the government has done so far. If we are satisfied with what the government has done, we may not even intervene,” the court has clarified.

Attorney General R Venkataramani has opposed the formation of an SIT, saying that the state government having no role in the investigation would be an “extreme view”.

The Union government had earlier informed the top court that the investigation into the incident has been transferred to CBI and requested it to order the transfer of the entire case, including the trial to any state outside the state of Manipur. On July 20, the Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognisance of the disturbing viral videos and directed the Union government and the state government to take immediate action and apprise it about the steps taken.