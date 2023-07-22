Manipur violence: Another complaint of rape and murder of two women emerges

The women, aged 21 and 24, worked at a carwash in the city. The FIR says the women were at their rented house when the mob entered, raped and killed them.

A First Information Report (FIR) filed in the police station in East Imphal, points to another case of alleged rape and murder of two Kuki-Zomi women. The new FIR was filed in the same police station, two days before a complaint was registered, after a video of two Manipuri women being stripped and paraded, emerged. A report by Sukrita Baruah for The Indian Express said that the complaint was filed about two months ago, but the FIR was finally transferred to East Imphal station only recently. As per the report, no arrests were made in the case yet.

The women aged 21 and 24, worked at a carwash in the city and were said to be siblings. The women were at their rented house when the mob entered, raped and killed them. The incident is said to have occurred on May 4, according to the media reports, quoting the father of the victims.

¨I went to the morgue with a police officer. There, the doctor said that my daughters were raped and murdered. I filed a complaint of rape and murder at the police station. Police have not informed me why they have not taken any action. They said they have preserved the bodies for investigation,” the father of the victims told The Hindustan Times.

According to the IE report, a zero FIR was initially filed on May 16 at Saikul police station in their home district of Kangpokpi. Later, it was transferred to the Porompat police station in Imphal East district only on June 13. The family were not given a copy of the postmortem report of the victims, according to the news report.

Media reports have also quoted police sources saying they are scared to visit the violence-hit villages and towns, which has delayed the investigation into the complaint.