Manipur governor La Ganesan admitted to private hospital in Aminjikarai

Manipur Governor La Ganesan was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain on the morning of October 1, Saturday. In the city to meet his brother, he was staying at his house in Thiyagaraya Nagar. After he felt ill, he was reportedly admitted to MGM Healthcare in Aminjikarai. A team consisting of cardiologists is treating him. An update about his health is expected to be announced by the hospital management.

Ganesan assumed office as the Governor of Manipur on August 27, 2021 and was given additional charge of West Bengal in July this year after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation to compete for Indiaâ€™s vice president post.

Recently, Ganesan copped national criticism for pushing Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri in an attempt to get photographed during the Durand Cup prize distribution ceremony in Kolkata. The event, which took place on September 19, turned controversial when Chhetri was seen being pushed by Ganesan while the trophy was being handed over to the player in the presence of state sports minister Aroop Biswas. Realising that he was not in the frame, Ganesan pushed Chettri and the player obliged.

