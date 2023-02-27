Manipal Hospital performs triple-valve replacement cardiac surgery on 47-yr-old man

The patient, who was suffering from kidney failure, was brought to Manipal Hospital for ABO incompatible transplant.

news Health

Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpur, said it has performed the first triple-valve replacement surgery in south India on a 47-year-old man from Mauritius who had undergone kidney transplant 10 years ago. The patient, who was suffering from kidney failure, was brought to Manipal Hospital for ABO incompatible transplant. However, while conducting full-body check-up, the doctors identified heart failure along with three leaking valves. The nephrology team suggested he consult Dr Mohammed Rehan Sayeed, Consultant - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, and an expert in minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS), heart transplant surgery, and robotic cardiac surgery. Looking at the critical state of the patient, the team of doctors performed a minimally invasive cardiac surgery triple-valve replacement through endoscopy, so that the kidney transplant could be done as soon as possible.

“Normally, he would have undergone a triple-valve surgery with full sternotomy, but that would have taken 8-12 weeks to heal. Hence, we preferred triple-valve replacement through a small incision so that the healing could be achieved faster, and he could undergo kidney transplant in the next 30 days,” said Dr Sayeed.

Triple-valve replacement surgery is a type of endoscopic cardiac surgery that is done through a one-inch single incision. Doctors perform this procedure to replace the aortic valve (a type of valve that helps in keeping the blood flow in the correct direction through the heart), mitral valve (which is also known as the bicuspid valve that helps the blood flow in the right direction) and repair the tricuspid valve (which helps blood flow from the body into the right ventricle of the heart, where it is pushed to the lungs for oxygen).

The patient was admitted to the hospital on January 21 in a feeble condition. As his condition was fatal and he had to undergo a kidney transplant, Dr Sayeed, along with his team, performed a four-hour complex surgery on January 24. Post-surgery, the patient was kept under observation for five days, following which he was discharged from the hospital on February 2, and is now fully capable of undergoing a transplant.