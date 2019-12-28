Mangaluru police arrest 12 persons in connection with anti-CAA protests

CAA

The police said that those persons who allegedly attacked the Mangaluru North Police Station have been arrested.

The Mangaluru Police have arrested a total of 12 persons in connection with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that erupted in the city on December 19. A total of 24 cases have been registered in connection with the incident. Two persons had died in the police firing on the day protests erupted in Mangaluru and both of them have been booked for rioting. The government has also announced that ex-gratia would be withheld if the deceased are “found to be guilty of violence”.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha said that those persons who allegedly attacked the Mangaluru North Police Station have been arrested, Deccan Herald reported.

Police Commissioner Harsha also said that more people are being identified by viewing video footage, CCTV footage and photographs. On Monday, eight people were arrested. On Thursday, four more persons were arrested, The Hindu report states.

PS Harsha said that the footage sent by the public helped identify the alleged suspects and that the commissionerate has been receiving more video footage of the incident.

He said that several teams are verifying the videos and phots that have been received, the DH report states. He said that over 100 persons were involved in stone-pelting and arson on December 19 and that the police have identified them and will take action against them, the report adds.

The CID, which was to probe the deaths of Abdul Jaleel (49) and Nausheen (23), have said that they have not received any formal intimation from the government to conduct the inquiry and the probe would begin only after government approval, The Hindu report states.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Thursday that if protesters cause damage to public property, the government will consider enacting a legislation to seize the properties of those involved in such activities. Several ministers in Karnataka are said to have urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to follow in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adithyanath.

The state government in Uttar Pradesh issued notices to protesters, caught in pictures and videos, for damage to public property caused during violent protests against the CAA. The state government asked protesters to pay over Rs 50 lakh to avoid attachment of their properties.