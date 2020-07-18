Mangaluru man breaks into hospital, drives away with newborn, wife who has COVID-19

The police was pressed into action to trace the family and found them within hours.

In an incident straight out of a movie, a man in Mangaluru broke into a hospital and took away his wife and newborn baby after he found out that the woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a report in Daiji World, the incident took place in Belthangady, a town an hour away from Mangaluru city. The pregnant woman had been admitted to the Belthangady General Hospital to deliver her baby on July 16. She delivered the baby on the same day. The doctors in the taluk hospital had taken a swab from the women as per the COVID-19 protocol. The test had come back as positive. The medical professionals then began the procedure to shift the women to a COVID hospital on the following day.

Upon hearing about the positive test report, her husband became agitated, and broke the lock of the hospital gate on July 16 night, to take away his wife and infant. He then drove away in his car.

According to a report in Times Of India, the hospital does not have any security staff, with staff members needing to double up as guards. The staff reportedly tried to stop the man from taking the woman and baby away but he was able to fend them off. Since the hospital had already arranged to shift her into a COVID hospital on Friday morning, they were upset at the development. The police were pressed into action to trace the family, and found them within hours. The woman was taken away to a private hospital for treatment for COVID-19. The man has been sent into home quarantine as he came into contact with the COVID-19 patient.

The police have decided against filing a case against the man, it was reported.

Dakshina Kannada district has so far seen 2797 cases of coronavirus in the district, and has reported 1704 active cases, as per the latest July 17 evening bulletin.