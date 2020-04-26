Mangaluru corporation crematorium to be funeral site for COVID-19 victims

The cremation of COVID-19 victims will be held at the crematorium at Boloor. Cremating bodies in such a controlled environment is deemed safe as per guidelines.

In the wake of fears among local residents regarding the cremation of coronavirus victims, an understanding has been reached with all stakeholders that the Mangaluru City Corporationâ€™s (MCC) crematorium will be the official funeral site for such cases in the future.

Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, who faced criticism for his support to local residents who stopped the cremation of a COVID-19-related victim at Pachanady on Thursday, took an active role in finding the solution.

The body of the victim, a 75-year-old woman who died at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru, had to be taken to Kaikunje in Bantwal during the night, delaying the funeral by many hours. Officials tasked with conducting the cremation faced opposition at the cremation grounds in Pachanady and Nandigudde in Mangaluru. Even in Kaikunje, where the cremation was eventually held at 2 am on Friday, officials faced opposition from local residents and the funeral was held amidst the presence of 40 police personnel.

Vedavyas Kamath visited Boloor on Saturday and sought to convince the people that cremating the bodies of coronavirus victims would not endanger their lives in any way as guidelines issued by the WHO and the union health ministry are being strictly followed. The same notions were repeated by Dr Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru North MLA and a medical doctor, who also faced criticism for supporting local residents in preventing the cremation at Pachanady.

The cremation of COVID-19 victims will now be held at the crematorium at Boloor which is run by the MCC. It has an electric furnace and firewood pyres.

Cremating bodies in such a controlled environment is deemed safe as per guidelines. Mangaluru Mayor Diwakar, local corporator Jagadish Shetty and MCC assistant commissioner Madan Mohan took part in the meeting to finalise the cremation site, and the decision was communicated to the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

The district administration has also launched a campaign on dead body management protocol to convince the people to ignore misinformation being spread regarding the cremation of coronavirus victims.