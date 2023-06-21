Mangaluru buns and ragi mudde will soon be on the Indira canteen menu

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently instructed the municipal authority to undertake a renovation of Indira canteens.

Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have submitted an extended menu of dishes to the government for consideration at Indira canteens. The list includes bread, Mangaluru buns, ragi mudde, and payasam. These additions will offer more options to the patrons without any additional cost, as the BBMP and the state government will cover the extra expenses. Chief Health Officer Balasundar AS said that including these items is under consideration and an official decision is pending.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently instructed the municipal authority to undertake a renovation of Indira canteens, which were established during the Congress administration in 2017. He declared that 250 Indira canteens would be inaugurated throughout Bengaluru, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner to the public.

Indira canteens were a food subsidisation programme aimed at providing affordable meals to every hungry person. With their 175 fixed locations and 12 mobile ones, Indira canteens offered idli-vada, pongal, and khara bhath for Rs 5 per item. Additionally, rice-sambar, bisi bele bath, and bajji are served for lunch and dinner at Rs 10. However, following the dissolution of the JDS-Congress government in 2019, the project initiated by Siddaramaiah during his previous tenure faced setbacks. The BJP government subsequently closed down all mobile canteens, and eight canteens in Bengaluru South were shut due to low footfall.

After the Congress came to power in Karnataka in the recent Assembly elections, the BBMP sought an allocation of Rs 300 crore to revive the hunger alleviation programme in Bengaluru.