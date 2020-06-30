Mandi prices, seeds info: HDFC Bank launches â€˜e-Kisaan Dhanâ€™ app for farmers

The app serves as a repository of knowledge and information for any individual engaged in agricultural activities and helps meet the needs of the rural ecosystem.

HDFC Bank Ltd. on Tuesday announced the launch of its â€˜e-Kisaan Dhan' app for farmers across India to access a bouquet of agricultural and banking services on their mobile. The app serves as a repository of knowledge and information for any individual engaged in agricultural activities and helps meet the needs of the rural ecosystem.

The app will provide value-added services like mandi prices, latest farming news, weather forecast, information on seed varieties, SMS advisory, e-pashuhaat, Kisan TV, and more. Users can also avail multiple banking services like procuring loans, the opening of bank accounts, availing insurance facilities, calculate KCC loan eligibility online, and acquiring government social security schemes at their fingertips, the Bank said in a statement. The app will also help with traditional banking services such as loans, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, and savings accounts. Additionally, customers can fill a form over the app and a Relationship Manager will connect with the customer for further formalities.

It will also help users stay informed about new government schemes and ways to access them.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play. It is currently available in English but support for other Indian languages will be released soon.

â€œWe aim to put knowledge and information at the fingertips of every Indian farmer. Our e-Kisaan Dhan app will allow us to do just that taking HDFC Bank's entire range of products and services across the length and breadth of the country, particularly to rural India. We believe initiatives such as these will help fulfill the changing aspirations of customers in the agricultural sector, bring prosperity to their homes and boost the rural economy, which ultimately helps the nation's growth" said Rajinder Babbar, Head, Rural Banking Group, HDFC Bank.

This activity is part of the Bank's 'Har Gaon Hamara' initiative to provide banking facilities to customers in the rural and under-served areas.

The Bank has already disbursed over five lakh agri-loans and has set up 12 Krishi Dhan Vikas Kendras across India, which have enabled farmers to avail facilities like soil testing and access the latest information on the best farming practices.