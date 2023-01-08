Mandaviya says tenders floated for Madurai AIIMS: Tamil Nadu Health Min

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and submitted a host of requests, including expediting construction of AIIMS in Madurai.

The Union Ministry of Health has floated tenders to identify a suitable consultant for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Madurai. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Health and Medical Education Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday, January 6. After submitting a memorandum to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi, Subramanian said the project outlay for AIIMS in Madurai has escalated to Rs 1,900 crore now, from the earlier projected Rs 1,400 crore.

"As the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the building was conducted in 2019, a request has been made to the Union Minister to expedite the project. He said that the project cost which was Rs 1,400 crore at the time of the foundation stone laying ceremony has increased to Rs 1,900 crore now. He (Mandaviya) told me that a consultant has to be appointed for the project. Tenders have been floated and it is expected to be completed by next week," Subramanian said.

The state minister had submitted a host of requests in his memorandum to Mandaviya including expediting the construction and establishment of AIIMS in Madurai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of AIIMS at Thoppur near Madurai in January 2019 under the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rule. Besides AIIMS in Madurai, Subramanian in his memorandum to

Mandaviya had requested the establishment of new government medical colleges in six districts. He also asked to allow the affected students of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to pursue their studies in medical colleges in India among others.

The minister requested the union government to supply additional vaccines against COVID-19 to the state and also urged the release of funds under the 15th Finance Commission Grants for Health for the financial year 2022-23. Accompanied by his department secretary P Senthil Kumar and other officials, Subramanian also sought the union minister's intervention for sanctioning 50 primary health centers in the state.