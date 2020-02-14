Manchu Manoj’s comeback film titled 'Aham Brahmasmi'

Incidentally, director Krish announced last year that he will be directing a film titled 'Aham Brahmasmi' but there was no news about it.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj’s career took a downslide following a string of flops. Following this, the actor announced that he would be quitting films. However, it looks like Manchu Manoj is strongly bitten by the acting bug again! Reports are that a wannabe director impressed him with a strong storyline and he is looking forward to stage a comeback. And now Manchu Manoj’s upcoming film is titled Aham Brahmasmi and Srikanth N Reddy will be making his debut as a director with this flick.

Coming forward to u guys after 3 years. Feel the same emotion as I felt for my first movie DD. Thanks for all ur love and support on and off-screen throughout this journey. I missed my Art which is my life. CineAmma, Vachesaaaa❤

Love you all Darlings❤. #AhamBrahmasmi #AB pic.twitter.com/VYevifoMBT — MM*❤️ (@HeroManoj1) February 13, 2020

Incidentally, director Krish announced last year that he will be directing a film titled Aham Brahmasmi but there was no news about it. Well, it needs to be seen if the star has procured the title rights from Krish.

Meanwhile, we hear that the film will be launched on March 6 and the groundwork is happening in full swing. Reports are that Aham Brahmasmi will be released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Manchu Manoj’s last film release was Okkadu Migaludu in 2017. The film was directed by Ajay Andrews and Ajay Nuthakki and its technical crew included Siva Nandigama for music, VK Ramaraj for cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas for editing. It was produced by S N Reddy and H Laxmikanth Reddy.

Manchu Manoj began his career as a child artiste and was mainly seen as the child version of his father Mohan Babu. He made his debut as a hero in 2004 with Donga Dongadi and since then has acted in a number of films.

It may be noted that the actor's personal life also wasn’t too good as he had announced his divorce last year. With the actor having a string of box office duds under his belt, he is desperately in need of a big hit and is banking on Aham Brahmasmi.

Content provided by Digital Native