Manchu Manoj’s ‘Aham Brahmasmi’ first look garners attention

Apart from playing the lead role in it, Manchu Manoj will be producing 'Aham Brahmasmi' under his banner MM Arts.

It was announced a few weeks ago that Manchu Manoj’s upcoming film is titled Aham Brahmasmi, and Srikanth N Reddy will be making his debut as a director with this flick. The film will officially go on the floors on March 6 with the official pooja. Apart from playing the lead role in it, Manchu Manoj will be producing Aham Brahmasmi under his banner MM Arts.

Reports are that Aham Brahmasmi will be released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi - and that it is a movie with a pan Indian appeal. There were various speculations about the female lead to be roped in and it was confirmed a few days ago that Priya Bhavani Shankar has bagged the role. With Aham Brahmasmi, she will be making her debut in the Telugu film industry.

The film’s lead actor and producer, Manchu Manoj released the first look poster of Aham Brahmasmi through his social media page a couple of days ago and managed to garner the attention of the netizens. Revealing the first look, he wrote, “Here comes the First look of our Pan Indian film #AhamBrahmasmi. #AB is all set to make some loud noise after the years of my absence on screen. Promising you some goosebumps with this crime, comedy & action packed film #AhamBrahmasmiFirstLook #AhamBrahmasmiFL #ABFL.” The first look poster is intense showing the lead actor in three different emotions.

Here comes the First look of our Pan Indian film #AhamBrahmasmi. #AB is all set to make some loud noise after the years of my absence on screen. Promising you some goosebumps with this crime, comedy & action packed film#AhamBrahmasmiFirstLook #AhamBrahmasmiFL #ABFL pic.twitter.com/NcGj8HDs1n — MM*❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 4, 2020

Manchu Manoj’s last film release was Okkadu Migaludu in 2017. The film was directed by Ajay Andrews and Ajay Nuthakki, and its technical crew included Siva Nandigama for music, VK Ramaraj for cinematography and Karthika Srinivas for editing. It was produced by S N Reddy and H Laxmikanth Reddy.

