Manasa murder case: Two Bihar natives arrested and brought to Kerala

Sonu Kumar Modi and Maneesh Kumar are accused of helping main accused Rakhil get a pistol, which he used for the crime.

Two Bihar natives, accused of helping Rakhil Raghuthaman get a pistol to shoot Manasa Madhavan, a BDS student who was killed in Kothamangalam of Ernakulam district, were brought to Kerala after they were arrested by the police on Sunday, August 8. On July 30, Manasa was shot dead by Rakhil, who later killed himself. The police said that the accused arrested have been identified as Sonu Kumar Modi and Maneesh Kumar. The police said that they also found visuals of the accused practicing and giving training with a pistol, but are yet to establish if they also trained Rakhil. A photograph in which Rakhil, Sonu, Maneesh and Rakhil's business partner, Adithyan, were seen sitting inside a car, was also released by different media outlets.

Earlier, when Adithyan spoke to the media, he had said that he had no idea on where Rakhil got the pistol. Media outlets reported that Adithyan may also be taken into custody with the latest development. "Rakhil has got training for a day in Bihar on how to handle the pistol. We will do more investigation after we take them into police custody," Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) K Karthick told the media on Sunday. The officer also told the media that Rakhil bought the pistol from Bihar for Rs 35,000. Sonu and Maneesh were arrested by a team headed by Kothamangalam Sub-Inspector Maheen, with the help of the Bihar police.

Manasa was doing her house surgency at the Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences in Kothamangalam, while Rakhil was an interior designer by profession. He had been stalking Manasa for the last few months and she had even complained to the police, a few weeks before her murder. Police said that Rakhil moved from Kannur to Kothamangalam to stalk Manasa and rented a room in a lodge on July 4 near her residence. After stalking her for weeks, on July 30, he barged into her room and shot her. He also shot himself

