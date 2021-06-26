Man writes to Tamil Nadu CM, police demanding ban on obscene YouTube channels

Maugaitheen Ibrahmin from Ramanathapuram said that, with online classes, children have easy access to YouTube channels which have obscene language and content.

news Crime

A resident of Keelakarai village in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram wrote to the District Superintendent of Police, requesting strict action against YouTubers who post obscene content on Friday, June 25. The complaint says that the content is harmful for young children, as many of them have access to the YouTubers’ channels due to online education. A copy of the complaint was also sent to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Mugaitheen Ibrahmin wrote in his complaint, “Recently, a lot of obscene speech is doing the rounds on social media. Students also use social media for education. In this backdrop, some YouTubers including GP Muthu, Tiruchy Sadhana, Baby Surya and Sikka Sikander are posting obscene content and making children watch them in order to earn money."

"Their body language and speech are prone to create a cultural and societal degradation. The contents are also such that it can affect the minds of children,” he said. In view of this, the complaint said, the government should ban such channels that contain obscene content. It also sought the government to take strict action against those producing such content so that they don’t crop up in the future.

The complainant also attached a list of videos created by the four YouTubers mentioned earlier. Their channels have more than one lakh followers, and contain cuss words and obscene visuals and language towards others.

This complaint comes after YouTuber ‘Toxic’ Madan, a PUBG live-streamer, was arrested on June 18 for using filthy language against women and teenage subscribers of his channel in his videos. A special team from the Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch arrested Madan, who was absconding, from his friend's residence in Dharmapuri. Madan’s wife Kruthika, who supported and ran the channel with him, was arrested two days earlier.