Man who threw money from a Bengaluru flyover was vlogger wanting to create intrigue

Videos of the incident have gone viral, showing Arun dressed in a suit and wearing a clock, throwing bundles of notes from atop the busy KR Market flyover.

A huge traffic jam was seen under Bengaluru’s KR Market flyover on Tuesday, January 24, after a man threw bundles of currency notes from the flyover onto the road below. The man has been identified as Arun V, and he was booked by the Bengaluru police under charges of causing public nuisance. Videos of the incident have gone viral, showing Arun dressed in a suit and wearing a clock, throwing bundles of notes in denominations of Rs 10 from atop the busy KR Market flyover. This caused a frenzy on the road below, with commuters scrambling to catch the notes.

Arun V is the founder of an event management company called V Dot 9 Events based in Nagarabhavi, which is where he also stays. He also has a YouTube channel and other social media handles, on which he posts videos and pictures from his events. In a post on Wednesdy, January 25, he put up a picture of a poster featuring a clock, and the words: “Only time will tell what I am, what my intentions are.” This has prompted debates on whether the incident was to promote his channel and business.

Shortly after videos of the incident happened, TV9 Kannada reached out to Arun to ask him the reason behind the stunt. However, on live television, Arun told the news anchor that he would explain the reason later, and asked for more time to come forward with the same. “My intentions were good. The money belongs to me, I didn’t steal it from anyone.” He refused to answer further questions, including whether it was part of an ad campaign for his event management company.

Arun’s friend Shivakumar told the media that Arun is a “good man from a good family”. “He helped many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. I don’t why he would do something like this. He has worked on many big events in the past,” Shivakumar told News First.

According to Hindustan TImes, Arun was booked under charges of creating public nuisance under the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act.

