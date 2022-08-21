Man who threw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car says he's a Cong worker, party denies

BJP youth wing members had protested against Siddaramaiah during his visit to Kodagu, but BJP leaders had alleged that the man who threw eggs at Siddaramaiah's car was a Congress member.

news Politics

“I am a Hindu first, then a Congress worker,” said Sampath, the man arrested by Kodagu police for throwing eggs at former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Sampath was one of the accused detained for organising a demonstration against Siddaramaiah. A video of the incident in which Sampath is seen throwing eggs on Siddaramaiah's car had surfaced on social media.

BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan, who represents the Madikeri segment told media that Sampath, the man detained by the police in Guddehosur in Kushal Nagar was a Congress employee. He claimed the accused was a bar-bender who worked in the construction sector. He stated that his father, Sundarmurthy, was a member of the BJP.

Later, Sampath made appearances on television and asserted that he was a supporter of veteran politician BA Jeevijaya. He said that prior to joining Congress, he was a member of the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and joined Congress later following his leaderJeevijaya. Sampath said that he opposed Siddaramaiah's statements on Tipu Jayanti, and his remarks that Kodavas eat meat.

"I am a Hindu first and I oppose Siddaramaiah's claims on Tipu Sultan and that Kodavas are beef-eaters. On Thursday, I was in Guddehosuru working on some personal projects. I hurled eggs at Siddaramaiah's car when he came to the location," he said.

The controversy surrounding the anti-Siddaramaiah protests that took place during his recent visit to Kodagu escalated when BJP leaders asserted that the man detained for throwing eggs at Siddaramaiah's car was a member of the Congress.

This allegation was dismissed by the Congress. Mithun Gowda, the head of the Kodagu Youth Congress, and Ponnanna, the head of the party's legal cell, said that the accused Sampath was a BJP member and Appachu Ranjan's close aide. The accused was allegedly recognised as a BJP supporter on the accused's social media sites, and the Congress officials even exhibited images of Sampath posing with Appachu Ranjan. Appachu Ranjan rejected the accusations made by the Congress leaders and asserted that pictures of people with public figures and other well-known people cannot be used to establish their proximity to them.

In response to the BJP's assertion, Siddaramaiah demanded to know why Appachu Ranjan go to the police station at night to obtain the accused’s release. Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Did he (Appachu Ranjan) make it clear that he will only get Sampath’s release from the police if he (Sampath) states he is from the Congress?”

In another tweet, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP had demonstrated in Madikeri that it was not only targeting legislators with its "Operation Kamala," but also "street thugs." He urged the ruling party to imprison the man accused of throwing eggs if he was a member of Congress rather than protecting him.

The Kodagu police told the Hindu that following Sampath's arrest on Saturday, there have now been a total of 10 arrests by Kushal Nagar police and seven by Madikeri police in relation to the rallies against Siddaramaiah that involved black flag waving and egg hurling.