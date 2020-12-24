Man wearing helmet attacks woman with acid in Telangana

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, suspected of being a relative.

A 22-year-old woman suffered burn injuries in an acid attack in Telanganaâ€™s Jagtial district on Wednesday evening. An unidentified man wearing a helmet attacked the woman with acid and fled the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital by bystanders and is presently out of danger.

As of Thursday evening, the office of the Jagtial police Superintendent of Police said the investigation is still ongoing and that the accused has not yet been identified. The survivor of the attack has been identified as Bhukya Swati a resident of Thimmapur Thanda of Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Jagtial district. Swati had gone to Metpally for shopping with her sister. The family was celebrating the birth of a new child. By evening 7 pm, Swati was returning home, walking towards her village when she was attacked behind the Timmapur bus stand. The attacker was wearing a helmet and fled the scene. The acid fell on her left cheek causing burn injuries.

She was rushed to a local government hospital where she was provided first aid. The police were informed and an investigation began. Officials then shifted Swati to Nizamabad for better treatment, reported The Hans India.

The survivor has reportedly told the police that the suspect could be a close relative, reported NDTV.

The Nizamabad Member of Legislative Council Kavitha reached out to the District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Shama after hearing about the incident. She asked the officers to ensure the best treatment is made available for Swati.

Speaking to the media SP Sindhu Sharma had said that a search operation was launched to trace and nab the accused. A case has also been registered at the police station under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to data released by theNational Crimes Records Bureau Telangana stands third in acid attacks, reporting 15 cases in 2018. West Bengal topped the charts with cases followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33 reported cases.

