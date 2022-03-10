Man in US sees burglar enter his Hyderabad home on CCTV, alerts cops

As the CCTV cameras installed in the house were equipped with motion sensors, the house owner received an alert on his mobile phone.

A resident of Hyderabad who was living in the US prevented his house from being robbed after he noticed an intruder and alerted the neighbours and police, which led to the arrest of the offender. According to the police, the house owner watched the live CCTV footage of a burglar breaking into his house in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) colony under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad police commissionerate.

As the CCTV cameras installed in the house were equipped with motion sensors, the house owner received an alert on his mobile phone. He checked the footage and to his shock, found a man roaming inside. He immediately alerted his neighbours over the phone. This was around 3 am on Wednesday, March 9. They rushed to the house and found the lock broken and the house bolted from inside. They informed the police.

Detective inspector Shyam Babu and two constables from KPHB police station reached there. They knocked on the door and asked the alleged burglar to open it and surrender. As the accused did not open the door, the inspector broke open a window and entered the house. The accused, who was hiding in a bedroom, surrendered after a police officer took out a revolver and ordered him to give up.

A burglar broke into a house at Kukatpally in Hyderabad. The owner who was in the US noticed it on the CCTV visuals in his house. He alerted the police who rushed to the house and arrested the burglar. pic.twitter.com/8R00Pe2LoZ March 10, 2022

The police found that cupboards and shelves in the house had been opened. They recovered jewellery and other valuables which the offender had hidden under a sofa. Watch the CCTV visuals below.

The burglar was identified as T Ramakrishna (32), working as a helper during shooting of films. A native of Nagarkurnool district, he was living alone in Jubilee Hills area and police said that he had already been jailed 10 times for burglaries. He was recently released from jail after serving his sentence in one such case. A preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the offender had been targeting locked houses. Police registered a case and further investigation is underway.