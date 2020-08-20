Man in Udupi held for making bomb hoax call to Mangaluru airport

A former director of the airport received a phone call claiming that there was a bomb, which is when he immediately called the police.

news Crime

A man in Udupi was on Thursday held by the Mangaluru police for allegedly making a hoax call to the Mangaluru International Airport. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a former director of the airport received a phone call claiming that there was a bomb in the airport.

The former director then immediately alerted the personnel at the airport to take necessary action. The police sprung into action and arrested 33-year-old Vasanth, resident of Karkala in Udupi district, in connection with the incident. He is an agricultural labourer.

A case was registered at the Bajpe police station in Dakshina Kannada following the call and the police began tracing the caller. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district police worked together to nab the caller Vasanth from Karkala.

After a thorough examination, officials concluded that the call was a hoax, as no bomb was found.

"Around 1 pm, former Airport Director M Vasudeva received a call from an unknown person informing him that there was a bomb at the Airport. Authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) got into action and the bomb disposal team subsequently found that it was a hoax call," a press release said, as per a report by ANI.

The incident comes months after Aditya Rao, a resident of Manipal in Udupi district, was arrested for placing a bag of explosive material at the same airport. Aditya Rao had surrendered before the police. This was the second time that he was arrested for making such a hoax call; in 2018, he was arrested for making a hoax call to the Bengaluru airport as he wanted to â€˜testâ€™ the security at the airport. Later, with an arrest record against his name, he was unable to find a job, and so in 2019, he placed the bag of explosives at Mangaluru airport, in order to â€˜show his expertiseâ€™ in matters of security. He had wanted a job as a security manager at Mangaluru airport.

The Mangaluru International Airport is one of two international airports in Karnataka alongside the airport in Bengaluru.

