Man tries to smuggle gold in guise of COVID test sample, caught at Hyd airport

According to Hyderabad Customs officials, the passenger handed over packets of 3.14 kg gold in the guise of sample collection for a COVID-19 RT-PCR test.

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday seized gold valued at Rs 1.65 crore from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The officials apprehended a male passenger who arrived by AI-952 from Dubai along with a private employee working at the COVID-19 testing centre at the airport. According to Hyderabad Customs officials, the passenger handed over packets of 3.14 kg gold, in the guise of sample collection for a COVID-19 RT-PCR test. Further investigation is on, Hyderabad Customs said

This is the first reported case in which someone tried to smuggle gold with a COVID-19 test sample, for which the COVID-19 testing centre employee has also been apprehended. This is the second case of gold detection in eight days at the airport. On May 25, Customs officials detected and seized 723.39 gm of gold, valued at Rs 37.91 lakh from two female passengers who arrived from Dubai. The gold was concealed in the form of small rings fitted in between plastic beads of chains and bracelets which were worn by passengers.

Earlier on May 1, the Hyderabad Customs officials seized 1,680 gm of gold, valued at Rs 89.74 lakh from two passengers. The gold was concealed in the rectum of the passengers, Customs officials said. Both the male passengers arrived by flight 6E1714 from Doha. The officials said they acted based on intelligence and detected and seized the contraband.

On 02.06.22 Hyderabad Customs has apprehended a male pax who arrived by AI-952 from Dubai and a private employee working in Covid Testing Centre at RGIA. The pax handed over packets of 3.14 kgs gold,valued at Rs. 1.65 Crores in the guise of sample collection for RT-PCR.

On March 31, the Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized nearly 700 gm of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. Six gold bars weighing 699.5 gm and valued at Rs 37.30 lakh were detected and seized from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai, Customs officials said. He had concealed the gold in his check-in baggage.