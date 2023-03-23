Man throws acid on wife's face inside Coimbatore court complex

After throwing the acid, the man tried to escape but the lawyers present at the court complex caught him and handed him over to the police.

news Crime

In a shocking incident which took place in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, a man attacked his wife with acid at the Covai Combined Court complex on Thursday, March 23. The man, identified as Sivakumar, had attacked his wife Kavitha with acid, affecting her entire body. The lawyers who were near Kavitha during the incident had helped her and made arrangements for her to be taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar had tried to escape but the lawyers, who were present at the scene of the incident, caught him and handed him over to the police. As per reports, there was a scuffle between the lawyers and the police officers when Sivakumar was about to be handed over to the police as the lawyers were angered that he dared to throw acid at the court complex.

Kavitha had gone to court as she had filed a case due to a family dispute and the case was about to be investigated in court. Sivakumar was sitting next to his wife on the premises of the court which is when he attacked her with the acid which he had kept hidden.

Speaking to the media after visiting Kavitha at the hospital, Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandheesh said that she was in critical condition and that her body has suffered 80% damage in the attack. "Since he [Sivakumar] brought the acid in a water bottle, nobody raised any suspicions. The incident happened because of a dispute between the couple,” said the DCP. He also added that security has been beefed up in the court complex after this incident.