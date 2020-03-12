Man tests 'interim-positive' for coronavirus in Andhra's Nellore, sample sent to Pune

While the man tested positive for coronavirus during an initial examination, a fresh sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

Health officials in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore District are on high alert as an 'interim positive' case of coronavirus was reported. The patient, who was admitted to the Nellore Government General Hospital, had recently returned from Italy.

A sample taken from him which was sent to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati showed that he tested positive for coronavirus, following which a fresh sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

It is only after the NIV's results that the state government will officially confirm if the patient is affected. He is presently under quarantine and is being monitored by a team of senior doctors.

In Telangana too, two suspected cases were reported earlier this month after they tested 'interim positive'. However, the NIV results had ruled out that they were affected by the disease a day later.

The Andhra government has begun tracing the patient's travel history as a precautionary measure, and found that he had landed in Delhi from Italy, before flying to Chennai and then reaching his home in Nellore by road. His family members were also tested and asked to remain under home quarantine until the results of the test come.

Meanwhile, in a health bulletin on Thursday morning, the Andhra Pradesh state government said that it had identified 661 people with a travel history to the affected countries and put 532 of them under observation. While 232 had completed their observation period of 28 days, another 300 were still being observed.

Of them, eight people were admitted in hospitals, while 292 were quarantined at home. A total of 50 samples were sent to Pune for testing, of which 44 returned negative while the results of six more samples are awaited.

"A 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the State (0866-2410978). 104 Help line (Toll free number) has been operationalised for providing health advice on COVID-19. Government of Andhra Pradesh have notified District Collectors as District Nodal Officers for taking measures towards containment and surveillance of COVID-19 in their respective districts," the bulletin stated.

